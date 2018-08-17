Child porn suspect ordered held without bail on child rape charges

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old Massachusetts man currently facing child porn charges was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Newburyport District Court Friday on charges of child rape and sexual assault, officials said.

Darryl Moore, who lists addresses in Rowley and Lynn, was arraigned on nine counts of aggravated rape of a child under the age of 16, posing a child in sexual acts, drugging a person for sexual intercourse, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to a spokesman for Essex District Attorney Jonthan D. Blodgett’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Moore is depicted raping a child in some of the images found during the investigation of the child pornography case.

Judge Peter Doyle ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for next Thursday.

He had been being held on $100,000 cash bail following his July 18 arraignment on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

