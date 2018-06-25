Child pornography suspect added to Mass. ‘Most Wanted List’

(WHDH) — A child pornography suspect who has been on the run since 2015 has been added to the Massachusetts State Police “Most Wanted List,” officials announced Monday.

Stephen Cote, 47, is wanted for receipt of material involving sexual exploitation of minors, according to police.

An arrest warrant for Cote was issued in November 2015 after investigators developed evidence that he was in possession of child pornography, police said. He has been on the run ever since.

Cote is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair but has shaved his head in the past.

Cote has several tattoos, including flowers around the name “Chrissy” on the underside of his right forearm, a flower with the names “Jocelyn,” “Sarah,” and “Amber” on his back and a heart and cross with angel wings on his back, police said.

Cote has criminal convictions in Massachusetts and is said to have used the aliases Steven Cote and Steven Craig Cote.

Police noted that Cote has ties to Springfield, Southbridge, Westfield, New Bedford, and Fall River, as well as to Woodstock, Connecticut, Broussard, Louisiana, and Lafayette, Louisiana.

Anyone with information on Cote’s whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE or call 911.

