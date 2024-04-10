WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued a boy who became stuck in a chimney in Whitman on Wednesday.

Fire crews responding to a report of a child stuck in a chimney used a ground ladder to access the roof at the home on Harvard Street around 4 p.m. and safely brought him down to the ground.

The 10-year-old’s father says his son crawled out of his window and onto the roof before getting into the chimney. He said another one of his children called him to report that their brother had climbed out on the roof and he immediately called his wife, who called 911.

The boy was uninjured.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)