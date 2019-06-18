Child rescued after incident in pool at Newton summer camp

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool at a Newton summer camp is “resting comfortably” after a scary incident on Tuesday.

The boy was pulled from the water at the Fessenden School’s summer camp and was given CPR, police said, and was “fully conscious and alert” when he was brought to Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

The school has two pools that are used in the summer program — one that is 4.5 feet deep and another, used for diving, that is roughly 9 feet.

Officials have not said what happened or how long the child was in the water. But a letter was sent home to parents notifying them about the incident and telling them that the parents of the child were contacted and are now with the victim, who is “resting comfortably.”

The school has made no additional comment on the matter.

