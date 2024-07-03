EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Everett rescued a child from a burning building Wednesday morning.

The fire chief said the child was rescued from the third floor of a home on Hancock Street.

Both the child and a firefighter were taken to the hospital.

A man said he ran into the building to try to help people inside, but that the firefighter was the real hero.

“We went in, it was too much fire, too much black, couldn’t go all the way in to save the girl,” said Jesse Winocour, who ran into the burning building. “But that firefighter, he went up there and saved the little girl. He’s a hero.”

Officials said everyone was out of the building, but firefighters were still on scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)