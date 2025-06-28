LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and a child were rushed to the hospital Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Lakeville, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash in the area of 201 Bedford St. around 11 a.m. found a woman and a female minor suffering from injuries, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

Both were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, where the child was treated for significant injuries, according to an announcement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)