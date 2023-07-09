BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a fall from a window in West Barnstable, officials said.

The 7-year-old fell from a window and landed on stairs, the fire chief said.

They were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital and are expected to survive.

The incident remains under investigation.

