Child struck by car on Route 135 in Natick

NATICK, Mass. (WHDH) — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after getting hit by a car in Natick.

Police said the child was struck while crossing Route 135 just after 6 p.m. Police said the driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The child was taken to a hospital in Boston. Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

