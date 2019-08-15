Child struck by car while riding bike in Essex

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was struck by a car while riding a bike on Thursday in Essex.

The accident happened at the intersection of Winthrop and Martin streets.

Police say the victim is doing OK.

The driver has not been cited.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

