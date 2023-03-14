DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A child in New Hampshire is recovering after authorities say a tree fell and struck the victim during Tuesday’s nor’easter storm.

Officials with the Derry Fire Department said it was just before 2 p.m. when a call came in for a child who had been hit and trapped by a tree while playing outside.

On the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent had been with the child, clearing snow when the incident happened.

Crews that included firefighters and police were called to the scene, with first responders using their bare hands, chainsaws and shovels to free the child and stabilize the tree.

“In total 16 firefighters and three police officers worked for 19 minutes to free the child from underneath the tree,” the department stated.

According to officials, the child was immediately moved to an ambulance after being freed and was in good spirits despite receiving minor injuries.

