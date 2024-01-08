HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Hudson say a child was struck on the head by a falling tree branch Monday morning while at a bus stop.

The Hudson Police Department said it was just before 9:30 a.m. when they received a call for a juvenile who was struck by a tree limb at the corner of Falls Brook Road and Laurel Drive.

According to police, the child was taken to a hospital soon afterwards, though details on her condition have not yet been released.

