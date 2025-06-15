MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One of the two children struck by a suspected impaired driver in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday has died while another remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run in the area of Belmont Street and Lake Avenue learned that a vehicle had hit them and left the scene. Soon after, officers found the same vehicle had been involved in a crash with another car at the intersection of Belmont and Hanover streets.

The driver, Justin LaClair, 23, was seen walking away from the scene and was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, and conduct after an accident, according to police.

The youngest of the two children has since died of her injuries. The other is still being treated.

This investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)