BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Brighton Tuesday after a car crashed and flipped near the Harvard university athletic track, injuring a child, according to police.

Boston police said officers responded to a call reporting a vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of North Harvard Street.

On scene, a car was later seen laying on its roof near the track and near bleachers in the area.

Though the car was removed shortly before 5 p.m., caution tape remained in place close to the crash site.

Harvard University Police said the car hit a pole and flipped onto its roof.

Harvard police said a child was hit by the vehicle and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Harvard Athletic Track was open with people seen walking around the track as of 5 p.m.

