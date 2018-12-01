Child struck, killed by machine equipment in Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A child has died after being struck by a piece of machine equipment in Harwich on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responding to the area of 106 Main St. about 3:15 p.m. found a child with serious injuries after they were struck by a small skid steer loader, according to a post on Harwich Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The child, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

