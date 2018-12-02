Child struck, killed by skid-steer machine on Cape Cod

HARWICH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a skid-steer loader on Cape Cod.

The Harwich Fire Department says the child was hit by the machine and critically injured Saturday afternoon. The child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The child has not been identified.

State Police say “evidence suggests the death was a tragic accident.”

No other details were immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)