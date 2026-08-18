WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a fallen tree at Camp Chickami in Wayland Tuesday morning.

Police say around 10:40 a.m., crews responded to Camp Chickami at 139 Boston Post Road for reports of people being struck by a tree.

When they arrived, a child was found with severe injuries, along with an adult with less serious injuries.

The child was taken by Wayland Fire Ambulance to a landing zone at Town Hall and was taken from there to a regional trauma center via medical helicopter. The adult was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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