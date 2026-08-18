WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a fallen tree at Camp Chickami in Wayland Tuesday morning.

Police say around 10:40 a.m., crews responded to Camp Chickami at 139 Boston Post Road for reports of people being struck by a tree.

“There was a lot of sirens, which is unusual,” Kenny Young said, who lives next to the camp.

When they arrived, a child was found with severe injuries, along with an adult, a counselor, with less serious injuries.

The child was taken by Wayland Fire Ambulance to a landing zone at Town Hall and was taken from there to a regional trauma center via medical helicopter. The adult was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

“We just want to extend our thoughts and well wishes to the family of that child and certainly to the first responders,” Neil McPherson said, Wayland Fire Chief. “Calls like this, when you are dealing with children, are exceptionally difficult.”

The West Suburban YMCA runs the 22-acre camp. Their CEO said they are focused on helping the family of the victims and supporting the staff and campers who were there when it happened.

“We take all precautions every year with licensing and we do everything in our power to make sure kids and staff are safe every day,” said Jack Fucci, West Suburban YMCA President and CEO. “Beyond that, I don’t know what happened”

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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