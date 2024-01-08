HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old child is expected to be OK, officials said, after she was hit by a falling tree while waiting for her school bus in Hudson Monday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Falls Brook Road and Laurel Drive.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, Cali Laudate said she had just stepped out of her mother’s car when the tree suddenly snapped.

“I could just hear a crack and I looked over and the tree was just falling,” she said.

“I feel pretty lucky because, if that tree didn’t hit my mom’s car before it hit me, I could have got injured really badly,” she continued.

The tree was weighed down by at least eight inches of snow dumped on Hudson during this weekend’s winter storm.

After being hit, Laudate said she initially was not able to process the situation.

“I was confused about what happened,” she said.

Hudson police and fire officials in a statement said they responded to this incident around 9:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officials said, they found a tree roughly eight inches across had fallen on a car and hit a 10-year-old passenger, later identified as Laudate, in the head.

“I had no idea what had happened,” said Laudate’s mother, Jenny.

“I mean, the tree hit my car, my whole windshield was covered in snow, so I couldn’t see her,” she continued. “So, I opened the door and she was screaming.”

Though Cali “did not appear to have suffered a serious injury,” officials said she was taken to Marlborough Hospital for further evaluation.

The hospital visit later confirmed Cali only suffered some whiplash and what doctors said was a very minor concussion.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Jenny Laudate said. “I didn’t know what I was walking into…I’m just very grateful she’s still here with us, to be honest.”

