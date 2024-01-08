HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Hudson say a 10-year-old child is expected to be OK after a tree fell on a vehicle in Hudson Monday morning.

The Hudson Police Department said it was just before 9:30 a.m. when they received a call for a juvenile who was struck by a tree limb at the corner of Falls Brook Road and Laurel Drive.

Both officers and firefighters arrived to find a tree had fallen onto a vehicle in the road, and that a 10-year-old child had been struck in the head by a branch.

“The 10-year-old did not appear to have suffered a serious injury but was taken to Marlborough Hospital for further evaluation,” a joint statement from both Hudson PD and the fire department said. “There were no other injuries.”

