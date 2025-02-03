PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Peabody Sunday afternoon, police said.

At around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to Route 1 North at the Jug Handle for a crash between a school bus and another vehicle, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews brought one child to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

