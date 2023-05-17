WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-year-old child was rushed to a local hospital Wednesday after falling out a third-floor window in Worcester, police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning on Grand Street. The girl is expected to survive.

Speaking with 7NEWS later in the day, one woman who found the child after the fall and called 911 recalled the experience.

Stephanie Thorin said she was visiting her daughter and granddaughter and rushed to help.

The girl was somehow able to stand and walked to Thorin, who picked her up before calling 911.

“She looked okay,” Thorin said. “She looked scared. She was shaken.”

Thorin said both the child’s mother and father were home at the time of the incident, along with another sibling.

“The mom was crying,” Thorin said. “The dad was trying to keep the little girl calm. They didn’t quite understand too much of what they were trying to tell them to do to make her sit and stay still. They were trying to make her stand and walk.”

The fall was also traumatic for Thorin who has 11 grandchildren of her own.

“After the fact, it really hit me that that had happened,” she said.

While an investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday, a Worcester police spokesperson said a the fall appeared to be accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)