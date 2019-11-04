Child who contracted Meningococcal disease in Boston released from ICU

BOSTON (WHDH) - A young boy is resting and recovering after he was released from the intensive care unit where he was receiving treatment for the Meningococcal disease that prompted a citywide health alert last month.

Twenty-month-old Lucas Cook was being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital for the rare disease and was released from the ICU last night.

He was one of the two young children who contracted the disease last month.

Both cases have been associated with Horizons for Homeless Children daycare centers, but it is unclear if the two cases are connected.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)