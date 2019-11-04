Child with meningitis released from ICU at Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A young boy is resting and recovering after being released from the ICU after being diagnosed with Meningococcal disease last month.

Twenty-month-old Lucas Cook is being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital for the rare disease, and was released from the ICU last night.

He was one of two young children who contracted the disease last month. Both cases have been associated with Horizons for Homeless Children daycare centers, but it is unclear if the two cases are connected.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)