WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child and a woman were injured in a serious rollover crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 93 in Wilmington on Thursday evening, state police said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway found a vehicle that had hit a guard rail and flipped over onto the northbound side of the highway, according to state police.

A medical helicopter that landed on the highway flew the child to a Boston hospital. The woman was transported from the scene in an ambulance. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

It’s not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The highway has since been reopened but traffic was still backed up in several spots.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UPDATE 3 – Child crash victim being transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Adult victim, a female, being transported by ground ambulance also to a Boston hospital. https://t.co/hMXXgOcylx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021

