Childcare centers look at operating at a loss under state reopening guidelines

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - As the state moves forward with Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plans, daycare’s and summer camps are hoping to get back to business soon. However, many know that getting back to work is going to look a lot different than it used to.

Those running these businesses that are so important to many families said that they want to adhere to the strictest standard to keep people safe, but will be operating at a huge loss if they are forced to do so under such guidelines.

Sarah Sian, the Executive Director of the Open Center for Children said, “I want to have two teachers or three teachers in a classroom with 10 children, but it comes down to money. If we’re cutting our class sizes from 20 children to 10 children we’re getting half the revenue so it’s hard to maintain those ratios. The biggest thing is we need more money. The industry needs funding.”

The state has actually loosened their original guidelines in hopes of making it easier for these childcare facilities to stay open.

Children will no longer be required to wear masks, though the staff will be when they are within six feet of one another.

The state has also dropped the requirement of having an extra preschool teacher in every room and will not make childcare centers check the temperatures of every student upon their arrival.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Katherine Clark have filed a couple of bills that would provide billions of dollars in funding to keep these centers open.

Should they pass, it is unclear when they could see that money.

