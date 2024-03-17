PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash in Plymouth on Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital, including some small children.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on Route 4 northbound around 11 a.m. found nine people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the state police.

They were all transported to area hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

