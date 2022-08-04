BOSTON (WHDH) - Health experts are cautioning that children are more susceptible to heat illness than adults as temperatures are expected to possibly reach record-breaking levels this week.

This comes as Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency from August 4 through August 7.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” Wu said. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week.”

The heat index during this stretch could reach over 100 degrees.

Cooling centers will open at 16 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday. A full list of centers is available at boston.gov/heat. The city strongly advises the use of masks in cooling centers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the city.

Splash pads will also open at parks and playgrounds throughout Boston. Some indoor pools, as well as the Mirabella Pool in the North End, are also open. People can register for a time to swim here.

Health experts explain that children face a greater risk of heat illness because their bodies have more trouble regulating temperature than adults. Children also rely more on adults to help protect them from overheating.

The City added that Boston EMS experienced a 15-20% rise in daily calls to 9-1-1 during the last heat wave. Experts said almost half of those who are getting sick are children.

“We strongly encourage people to increase hydration and avoid outside activities during the hotter parts of the day, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.,” said Boston Emergency Medical Services Chief James Hooley. “With multiple days of high heat, we see people of all ages, including the young and healthy, who are affected by the heat.”

Mayor Wu also advised residents to never leave children or pets alone in cars, even for a short time, stay hydrated, keep cool with showers, shade and air conditioning or fans, and using sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)