Children at Boston’s Jimmy Fund Clinic design new cleats for Red Sox’ Brock Holt

BOSTON (WHDH) - Children at Boston’s Jimmy Fund Clinic designed new multi-colored cleats for Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt in recognition of Major League Baseball’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Holt visited the hospital in August, met with many patients and received some help in designing a new pair of New Balance cleats that he will wear against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

James, one of the children who helped Holt design his cleats, will be recognized on-field prior to the game.

“I think it’s my job to come and put smiles on kids’ faces, but they do the same for me,” Holt said during his visit at the Jimmy Fund Clinic. “The good times we had making this cleat. Being able to put it on and raise money for such a great cause is going to be pretty special.”

Holt is Boston’s 2018 Roberto Clemente Award nominee, which is an honor given out annually to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.”

For each pair of customized cleats sold in September, New Balance says it will donate 10 percent of the suggested retail price to the Jimmy Fund supporting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

