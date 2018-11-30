BOSTON (WHDH) - Children at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton didn’t let their wheelchairs get in the way of making customized works of art.

Students at the Kennedy Day School at the hospital used their wheels to spin out colorful art.

“They may not have the ability to use their arms and hands in a traditional way, but they have the wheels on their chair,” Educational Admissions and Outreach Specialist Lynne Goyuk said. “To have that as part of an art piece is really special.”

Teachers placed paint picked out by the students on canvas that they then cover with paper. When the music starts, the students’ wheels moved across the paper to create their masterpieces.

The paper is eventually peeled away to reveal their creations on the canvas.

“This is a way they get their thoughts out and express themselves,” Goyuk explained. “They get to see it which is something that I am pretty passionate about.”

A local restaurant hosted an art exhibit to feature the children’s work, while their wheelchair art is on permanent display around Franciscan Children’s.

