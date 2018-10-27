Children celebrate diabetes-friendly Halloween at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Halloween came early at the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston on Saturday with a special event for pediatric patients and their families.

“My daughter’s been diagnosed since 2012 and it’s been very wonderful coming here,” Jennifer Galvin said.

The event allows patients to get into the Halloween spirit, having fun without all of the sugar.

“Take the attention off the diabetes but also meet other families that are kind of going through the same thing,” Emily St. Laurent, of Joslin Diabetes Center, said.

With the holiday known for its candy, the staff and volunteers made sure there were plenty of fun activities with diabetes-friendly treats.

“We love coming to Joslin for events like this,” Gabrielle Liverant, a parent, said. “It’s such a nice way for Taliah to see other kids who have Type 1 diabetes and realize there’s a lot of other kids like her.

The event has also had a lasting impact. Twins Abby and Maddy participated when they were younger and now, they’re giving back by volunteering.

“I wanted to have the same impact on the kids that the volunteers who helped out with this event had on me,” Abby Conway said.

All part of making Halloween a day kids remember, not for its candy, but its spirit.

“It’s about being a child and children with diabetes are children first,” Dr. Lori Laffel, of Joslin Diabetes Center, said.

“I had fun today and I like going out and meeting other kids with diabetes,” Bryce Murphy said. “It just makes me feel not alone.”

This event has been going on for more than 15 years. Its organizers say they have no plans of stopping anytime soon.

