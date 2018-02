BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say children were injured Thursday afternoon when a school van crashed in the city.

The van crashed in the area of 985 River Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

It’s not clear how many children were in the van. At this time, police say the injuries appear to be minor.

No additional details were immediately available.

