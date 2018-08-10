GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say children were injured when their school bus veered off an interstate and crashed into trees in New Hampshire.

Officials said their school bus driver may have suffered a medical emergency in the Friday crash.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Fire Lt. Brian Ryll said Friday his department took seven patients from the Greenland crash to a hospital. He said one of the injured was an adult with severe injuries, three patients had moderate injuries and the rest were considered minor.

Ryll said it’s believed the bus driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash. The small bus with Maine license plates was white with red stripes. It had no school markings. The cab of the bus was heavily damaged.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 southbound has several lanes closed in Greenland at mile marker 10.6. Emergency crews have responded to a bus crash. pic.twitter.com/jgOgjLlTTd — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) August 10, 2018

