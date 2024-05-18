BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of its Running Is A Right program, the Dave McGillivray Finish Strong Foundation hosted a private event for patients of Shriners Children’s living with limb loss on Saturday at the TRACK at New Balance.

During the event, specialists from Shriners Children’s Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetics Services (POPS) helped them reach their running potential. Children were fitted for new running blades and got a chance to experience running and other activities on recreational prosthetics.

The event also allowed children with limb loss to make connections with other children who share their experiences.

Participants were treated to other free gifts, snacks, and refreshments during the event, which was sponsored by the Boston Bruins Foundation, Barrault and Associates, LLC and UniCare/Wellpoint.

Learn more: https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)