MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Millis school bus driver is off the job and facing several charges after an incident in front of a bus load of elementary school students.

Police responded to a reported accident involving a school bus on Village Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of the bus carrying students from Clyde Brown Elementary, Mamdouh Abdelnour, 63, hit several trash bins and bushes while attempting to a complete a three-point turn. No passengers were hurt.

Millis Superintendent of Schools Robert Mullaney said the driver was likely attempting the turn after forgetting a drop off point.

According to officials, when a witness approached the bus driver just after the crash, the driver pushed the witness.

7News spoke to the witness Thursday, who said she was driving a few cars behind the bus when she saw the vehicle stop, reverse awkwardly, knock over two trash cans, and go back into reverse, knocking over multiple trees.

“You can’t drive like this,” the witness said. “There were children scared to death on this bus.”

Mullaney said the students on board were impacted in varying degrees.

“Some kids were impacted more than others,” he said. “We have counselors available if there’s any kids who are still struggling processing with it.”

After a delay, the students on board were driven to their stops, accompanied by Clyde Brown Elementary Principal Tanna Jango and a school counselor.

“It is with great relief that we inform you that no children were injured in this incident,” Millis Police Chief Christopher Soffayer said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of your children are of utmost importance to us, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the school administration for their prompt response and diligent efforts to ensure the safe reunification of students with their families.”

Abdelnour is facing charges including assault and battery, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and improper turning. He is currently on leave pending an investigation of the accident.

