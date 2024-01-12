In a snub seen around the Boston sports world, now-former Patriots Head Coach Bill Belicheck walked straight past two boys who tried to give him a high five as he took the field back in 2018.

Years later and in the aftermath of Thursday’s announcement that Belichick and the Patriots were parting ways, the young fans recalled the viral moment in an interview with 7NEWS.

“Just typical Bill,” said Matt Noonan. “He’s always got the game face on.”

The snub happened while the Patriots were taking on the Detroit Lions. Video of the interaction, dubbed a classic example of Belichick’s intense and sometimes curmudgeonly demeanor, soon spread across the internet.

What Belichick and the internet did not realize, though, was that despite the Detroit gear they were wearing, Noonan and his friend Zach Ferreira were Patriots fans.

The two, both from Plainville, were visiting a family friend who works for the Lions.

“Honestly, we didn’t think anything of it,” said Zach’s father, Andy Ferreira.

“A month or two later, we get a call from the Patriots saying Bill would like to have us out to a game,” Andy continued.

When they took Belichick up on the offer, the coach did not breeze past Noonan and Ferreira like he did before.

Rather, the pair received a VIP experience, hanging out with Belichick on the field where he apologized for what happened in Detroit.

“He was definitely not that grumpy guy,” Noonan said. “He was nice, smiling, talking with us.”

“So, there’s definitely a lot more to him than what people put on the internet,” Noonan continued.

The boys received autographed photos from Belichick showing the infamous snub.

Now five years after the fact, Ferreira said the experience is something he will never forget.

“Having something signed by one of the greatest coaches in your room is pretty cool,” he said.

“It’s kind of the end of an era,” Noonan’s father Mark, added, referencing Belichick’s departure. “24 great years, but all good things must come to an end at some point.”

