(WHDH) — Adults will be able to share their appreciation for the hit television show “The Office” with their kids through a new children’s book.

Author Robb Pearlman wrote “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary,” featuring characters and references from “The Office.”

In this story, Michael Scott is trying to live up to the title “World’s Best Line Leader” at Dunder Mifflin Elementary. The only problem is Michael doesn’t know how to lead the line.

“The story will introduce ‘The Office’ to a whole new generation and will teach them that everyone needs to ask for help sometimes. Even Line Leaders,” wrote the book’s publisher, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

The book is slated to be released in October but it is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target.

