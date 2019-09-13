Children’s pajamas recalled due to flammability, burn risks

Several styles of children’s pajamas have been recalled because the clothing fails to meet the flammability standards for sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

Ragdoll & Rockets has recalled five styles of children’s micro-polyester fleece sleepwear that were sold in sizes two through six and small through extra-large, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 14,100 units are said to be in violation of the federal flammability standard.

The recalled styles include a one-piece, hooded and footed children’s onesie, pants with waistband drawstring, shorts, long-sleeved crew top, and a “Cozy Baby Onesie.”

The items were sold in the following 16 prints: Big Stars, Elephant, Ghost Glow, Happy Feet, Hello Bunny, Kitty, Love Paws, Lush Dots, Moon and Stars, Owl, Panda, Pineapple, Polar Bear, Rainbow Glow, Snowman and Winter Deer.

Product codes L47/1705, LPJ/1806, and L47/1710 can be found on the care label inside the pajamas.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the items and contact Ragdoll & Rockets for instructions on receiving a full refund.