Children’s pajamas recalled over flammability concerns

(WHDH) — Nearly 1,500 pairs of children’s pajama pants have been recalled because they fail to meet the flammability standard for sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to kids, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes Prince of Sleep fleece pajama pants made from 100 percent micro polyester. They were sold in a green football print in sizes 4 through 14/16.

Prince of Sleep and the size are printed on the waistband’s top sewn-in label. GPU 12001 and FPU 10001 are printed on the label underneath.

Consumers are being urged to immediately take the recalled pajama pants away from children and contact Just Love Fashion for instructions on receiving a full refund.

The pants were sold online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com from August 2017 through March 2019.

They ranged in price from $6 to $13.

