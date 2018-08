PUERTO WILLIAMS, Chile (WHDH) — The Chilean Navy rescued a whale trapped in a fishing net in the seas of the Patagonia region.

The mammal was so tangled that it couldn’t move, according to officials.

After more than an hour of the rescue operation, the divers were able to take the net off the whale.

