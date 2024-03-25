While we got a break from the rain for Monday, chances return for Tuesday. It will not be a washout, but there are chances for spotty showers throughout the day. We can’t rule out some isolated freezing drizzle in northern Worcester County. All of that is accompanied by some pretty gray skies, too. Temperatures will be noticeably chilly, staying in the upper 30s and low 40s for most of the day. However, with winds gusting to around 20-30 mph at times, it’ll feel like the low 30s instead — that’s what you should be dressing for.

Remember: your body temperature is very warm around 98.6 degrees. That body heat creates a thin layer of warm air that surrounds your body. If you are not dressed for the cold, the wind strips away that warmer layer of air around your body, making it feel like it’s much colder than it really is. That’s why you always hear meteorologists say to dress in layers on cold and windy days. Those layers act to trap in your body heat.

Unfortunately, the rain chances don’t end there. We have more scattered showers ahead for Wednesday, but that does come with warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s and less wind.

Thursday is looking like the wettest day this week, although it won’t be windy and highs will still be less chilly in the low 50s.

This weekend is looking dry but breezy with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for anyone who celebrates Easter.