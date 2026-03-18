A bit of a winter’s chill is back in the air this morning with temps hovering in the upper teens to mid 20s to start the day. With sunshine in place, highs do recover into the low to mid 30s as winds diminish back to around 5mph. The average high this time of year is around 46, so we’ll run about 10 degrees below that, and closer to early to mid February temps. At least there is very little wind.

Temps bounce back to the low to mid 40s tomorrow, then 50s on Friday. Although, at the coast, we’ll stay in the 40s Friday as light onshore breezes kick in. It does look dry Thursday and Friday too during the day before some showers move in Friday evening. The Vernal Equinox is at 10:46am Friday, marking the start of astronomical Spring.

A few showers linger into Saturday morning before our dry hours set up midday/afternoon. Sunday will offer the chance for a few more scattered afternoon/evening showers, but does not look like a washout.

Early next week is chilly again, but dry.