Chilly & Dry Veterans Day, Rain Tuesday

Veterans Day will start with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day and we eventually get into the low 40s but it will feel chilly with winds between 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

A high pressure system remain in the area, keeping the sunshine around on Monday. The next weather maker moves in on Tuesday, bringing in rain through most of the day. Models are showing the showers starting early in the morning and ending late in the afternoon. As of on now, it looks like we will see 1″-2″ of rain.

Wednesday looks to have a mix of clouds and sun with windy conditions. It will be cold with temperatures staying in the 30s most of the day.