Chilly Election Day… Warm-Up Ahead

A cold wind greets up this morning as early snow and rain showers taper. Partial sunshine and a cold breeze stays with us this afternoon with highs running in the upper 30s in the Worcester Hills to the low to mid 40s across eastern Mass. Wind chills will hold in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow, the warm-up starts. Temps run into the 50s in the afternoon, close to the average high of 56 for this time of year.

The warmth continues Thursday and holds on for 7 days as Thursday, through next Wednesday all look mild, 60s to near 70. Enjoy! It’ll stay mostly dry from this afternoon through the weekend.