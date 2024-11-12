We’ve got a cold next few days ahead of us before temperatures start warming back up above average.

Tonight will be a chilly one, so make sure your heat is on!

Lows into early Wednesday morning will be down to the 20s. Even with ample sunshine, highs will still be cooler in the mid to upper 40s.

It’ll still be a bit breezy, especially across southeastern Massachusetts.

Thursday will be an almost exact repeat. Morning lows will be cold in the 20s with afternoon highs not making it out of the 40s.

Skies will stay sunny, and winds still breezy.

Friday will be a bit better. The morning will still be cold in the 20s but afternoon highs will rebound to the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be partly sunny with still breezy winds. There’s a low-end chance for a spot shower along the coast but that’s about it. We still need significantly more rain to kick this fire weather risk to the curb.

A weekend warm-up is ahead. Saturday: mostly cloudy, breezy and back to the low to mid 50s. Sunday: mostly sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday we have a chance for an isolated shower with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday is looking bright and seasonable with highs in the mid 50s.