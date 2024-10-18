Get ready for plenty of sunshine over the next couple of days across Massachusetts!

Friday, we’re off to a chilly start away from the coastline, and the sunshine will warm us up into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. There may be a bit of a breeze with gusts 20-25 mph this afternoon that may make it feel a little bit cooler at times.

Also, due to the Hunter’s Moon, high astronomical tides may lead to some minor coastal flooding early this afternoon.

Overnight, lows will drop sharply once again. Inland, most will drop to the 30s, while the coast will be warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s. The Cape will be especially mild in the mid 40s to low 50s.

This weekend, we’ll still have chillier mornings but noticeably warmer afternoons.

Saturday, highs will be warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday: many of us reaching the low to mid 70s. Highs will be a couple degrees cooler at the coastline. Both days will be bright and sunny.

It’ll be a great weekend for leaf peeping.

The unusually cold mornings come to an end Monday morning. Instead we’ll be in the 40s. Monday afternoon will be especially warm in the mid to even upper 70s in some cases. Skies will still be mostly sunny.

Tuesday, back down to the low 70s inland and upper 60s along the coast. We’ll still be mostly sunny. Wednesday: low to mid 70s and partly sunny. Thursday: 60s with partly sunny skies. The dry stretch continues!

Looking farther ahead, it seems like the unusually warm weather will continue most days.