After a chilly Sunday, another cold day is in the forecast Monday as a cold Canadian high pressure system hangs out over New England.

Factoring in the wind, wind chill values will start in the teens and 20s during the morning and warm into the 30s by afternoon.

Although most of the day will feature sunshine, clouds roll in late as a coastal system develops to our southeast.

Showers move back into the forecast from that system on Tuesday, with more rain to follow for the rest of the week.