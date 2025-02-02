We’re waking up to a VERY cold morning! Bundle up in layers and your winter accessories if you’re heading out early. It stays chilly today before our next round of snow. We have a couple more storms to watch for in the 7-day forecast.

Temperatures start off in the single digits. The best chance to see sunshine is this morning, before clouds thicken up. Highs will make it into the mid/upper 20s for most and near 30 for towns across southeast Mass. The day is dry before snow arrives at night.

A clipper system will move in and out quick while most of us are sleeping. Therefore, impacts should be minimal. You’ll just want to watch for some slick spots tomorrow morning on any untreated surfaces.

Here’s the timing:

Take a look at the snow map. Most of us will pick up 1-2” of snow. Towns with elevation could get closer to 3”. Expect lower amounts across southeast Mass.

There are a few things to watch for this week. A cold front brings a spot shower chance Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday it will be windy, followed by a breezy Wednesday. Our next storm arrives Thursday. Looks like it will initially start as a wintry mix before transitioning to rain. Friday we clear out, and it’s windy. Our next storm is inbound by Sunday with more snow.

Happy Groundhog Day and six more weeks of winter!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black