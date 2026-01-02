Happy Friday! It’s been a cold start to 2026, and we’ll continue that trend in the coming days.

Highs for today will only top off in the mid to upper 20s. There may be a bit of a breeze at times, but nothing as bad as earlier this week. Skies are looking partly cloudy.

Lows tonight will become frigid cold under mostly clear skies. Crank up that heat before bed!

Saturday will be quiet but chilly! Highs reach the mid to upper 20s in the afternoon with increasing clouds.

After 11 p.m./midnight we’re tracking a chance for some spotty snow showers that will last into early Sunday morning.

Most of the snow will end by 6/7 a.m. Sunday morning, but some areas of the coast could see snow as late as 8/9 a.m. There will only be some spotty coatings up to an inch out there.

The rest of Sunday, drying out, partly sunny and cold in the teens in the morning with highs in the upper 20s. Then, a quiet period!

Monday morning looks FRIGID! Lows start off in the single digits in the morning with highs in the low 20s. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance for some spotty flurries in the evening. Tuesday: teens to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We’re tracking a chance for some rain or snow for Wednesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the low 40s. Stay tuned!