Good morning! Overnight, some towns picked up some fresh snow. Watch for slick spots this morning from last night’s rain, snow and mixed precipitation.

We have light snow and flurries mainly across eastern Mass this morning. We’ll continue to clear out west to east seeing sunshine through this afternoon. Snow showers linger across Cape Cod likely through this evening. A fresh coating is possible.

Here’s a look at future radar below…

Temperatures out the door this morning are our highs for the day! Colder air works in on a gusty northerly wind, and temperatures will continue to fall this afternoon. Most of us will be in the 20s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the teens. At least, we’ll have some sunshine!

Coming off a chilly day, our temperatures will fall easily tonight under clear skies and light wind. It will be a frígid start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the single digits.

Our next chance of snow is tomorrow night. Another Alberta clipper will bring us a shot of mainly a coating to 2” of snow. Again, not impressive, and anything that falls will melt Monday with warming temperatures (sorry snow lovers!).

We’ll see increasing clouds through the day. Temperatures stay chilly tomorrow in the upper 20s/near 30. Snow arrives around/past 9 pm and is quick to get out of here by 4/5 am Monday morning. This will be mainly snow. The latest model run pulled the rain/snow line farther south. Towns along the South Coast, Cape and Islands could get some mixing.

Our first week of February starts with up and down temperatures. We’ll watch for our next system to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. This one looks to bring some ice before transitioning to all rain.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black