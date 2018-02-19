Chimney collapses, crashes through roof of building in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A chimney atop a four-story building in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood collapsed Monday morning and crashed through the roof.

Crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to 361 Beacon Street and found a chimney that had collapsed from the roof of a brownstone building into the basement, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Images from Sky7 showed a massive hole in the roof of the building.

Officials say the building is under construction and being gutted.

Four workers were inside when the collapse happened, according to firefighter Marc Sanders. No injuries were reported.

The block of Beacon Street between Fairfield and Gloucester streets was temporarily closed. It has since been reopened to traffic.

A building inspector has been called in. The collapse is under investigation.

This is a view from the top floor to one of the floors below. @ISDBoston on scene investigating. The block of Beacon St. between Fairfield St. & Gloucester St. is closed to traffic by @bostonpolice until investigation is complete. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/7IDh765rZW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2018

This is a 4 story attached brownstone under construction. The building is not occupied and no injuries have been reported. Companies investigating. pic.twitter.com/eC10NHdWPI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2018

Response to 361 Beacon St. in the Back Bay at 10:22 am for a building collapse. First arriving companies found a chimney has collapsed from roof to 1st floor. pic.twitter.com/hPn8B2XQR1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2018

